Chemical Financial Co. (CHFC) Stake Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,470 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Chemical Financial worth $12,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemical Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemical Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Chemical Financial by 223.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Chemical Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Chemical Financial by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Chemical Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Chemical Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Chemical Financial from an “under perform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Chemical Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of CHFC stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. Chemical Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). Chemical Financial had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chemical Financial Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Chemical Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Chemical Financial Profile

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

