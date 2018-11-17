Chevron Co. (CVX) Shares Sold by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Live Your Vision LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Chevron by 20,716.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $569,857.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.13.

NYSE:CVX opened at $119.06 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $133.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Chevron had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $43.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

