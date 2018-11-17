Chicago Equity Partners LLC Buys 5,540 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HST. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1,054.3% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 433,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 395,530 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 36.6% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 35,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 28.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 873,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after buying an additional 194,584 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 75.8% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 269,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 116,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,059,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,364,000 after buying an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 target price on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $22.00 target price on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.93.

Shares of NYSE HST opened at $19.26 on Friday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Chicago Equity Partners LLC Buys 5,540 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/chicago-equity-partners-llc-buys-5540-shares-of-host-hotels-and-resorts-inc-hst.html.

Host Hotels and Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 89 properties in the United States and six properties internationally totaling approximately 52,500 rooms.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.