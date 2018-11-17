Chicago Equity Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Saia Inc (SAIA)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its position in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,345 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Saia by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,970,000 after acquiring an additional 278,613 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 64.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,926,000 after acquiring an additional 427,842 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Saia by 5.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 822,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,474,000 after acquiring an additional 43,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Saia by 75.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 683,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,243,000 after acquiring an additional 293,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 7.9% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 453,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,676,000 after acquiring an additional 33,274 shares during the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Saia from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Saia from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 price target on Saia and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $63.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Saia Inc has a twelve month low of $56.16 and a twelve month high of $87.05.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $425.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.70 million. Saia had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Saia Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

