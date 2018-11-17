Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $455,000 Holdings in Moody’s Co. (MCO)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 223.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 858,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,442,000 after buying an additional 592,956 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Moody’s by 145.9% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 815,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,418,000 after buying an additional 484,092 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Moody’s by 1,151.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 227,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,881,000 after buying an additional 209,750 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Moody’s by 126.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 42,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,283,000 after buying an additional 204,100 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Moody’s by 16.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,371,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,923,000 after buying an additional 197,431 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Moody’s from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Moody’s to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moody’s from $171.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.33.

NYSE:MCO opened at $147.25 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $139.11 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.09). Moody’s had a return on equity of 412.48% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 29.00%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

