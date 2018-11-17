China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) CFO Jie Li Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) CFO Jie Li bought 10,000 shares of China Automotive Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $21,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 86,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,174.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jie Li also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 13th, Jie Li bought 3,000 shares of China Automotive Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $6,210.00.

Shares of China Automotive Systems stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.07. 29,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,559. The stock has a market cap of $66.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.96. China Automotive Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $5.23.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $112.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.29 million. China Automotive Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. Equities analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAAS shares. ValuEngine upgraded China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut China Automotive Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Automotive Systems stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,552 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,377 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned about 0.32% of China Automotive Systems worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

