China Carbon Graphite Group (CHGI) versus Thermon Group (THR) Head-To-Head Survey

China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI) and Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares China Carbon Graphite Group and Thermon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Carbon Graphite Group -20.17% N/A -129.26% Thermon Group 3.45% 10.22% 5.23%

Volatility and Risk

China Carbon Graphite Group has a beta of -3.24, indicating that its share price is 424% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thermon Group has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Carbon Graphite Group and Thermon Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Carbon Graphite Group $990,000.00 0.57 -$250,000.00 N/A N/A Thermon Group $308.61 million 2.38 $11.91 million $0.99 22.80

Thermon Group has higher revenue and earnings than China Carbon Graphite Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for China Carbon Graphite Group and Thermon Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Carbon Graphite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Thermon Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Thermon Group has a consensus target price of $28.67, indicating a potential upside of 27.01%. Given Thermon Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Thermon Group is more favorable than China Carbon Graphite Group.

Summary

Thermon Group beats China Carbon Graphite Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Carbon Graphite Group

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of graphene, graphene oxide, and graphite bipolar plates in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's graphene oxide is used as a conductive agent in lithium ion batteries, super capacitors, rubber and plastic additives, conductive inks, special coatings, transparent conductive thin films, and chips; and graphite bipolar plates are used in solar power storage. It operates roycarbon.com, a business-to-business and business-to-consumers Internet portal for graphite related products. The company also supplies special graphite blocks and rods, graphite electrodes, precision machined graphite parts and components, and carbon fiber felts. In addition, it offers products for end-users in graphite application zones, including steel, metallurgy, non-ferrous, PV, energy storage, optical fiber, semiconductor, and chemical industries. China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Diamond Bar, California.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines. The company offers self-regulating and power limiting heating cables, which automatically increase or decrease heat output as pipe temperature changes, as well as constant wattage heating cables; mineral insulated cables for generating high temperatures used in harsh environments; skin effect trace heaters, which could heat lines up to 15 miles long from a single power point; and heat traced tube bundles for environmental gas sampling systems. It also provides heat transfer compounds and steam tracers for steam tracing solutions; control and monitoring systems for electric tracing of pipes, tanks, hoppers, and instrument sampling systems; hopper heating modules, which are self-contained heaters for use in cement plants and fossil fuel power facilities; and turnkey solutions that provide solutions for heat tracing comprising design, optimization, planning, product supply, engineering services, system integration, installation, commissioning, and maintenance. In addition, the company offers heating, sensing, monitoring, and controlling tools; and equipment for temporary electric power distribution and lighting products used in energy infrastructure construction projects and maintenance/turnaround projects. The company offers its solutions to the oil and gas, chemical processing, and power generation markets through a network of sales and service professionals, and distributors. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.

