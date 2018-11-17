CHINA Rwy Const/ADR (CWYCY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHINA Rwy Const/ADR (OTCMKTS:CWYCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Shares of CWYCY stock opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. CHINA Rwy Const/ADR has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $13.36.

CHINA Rwy Const/ADR Company Profile

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction of infrastructure projects in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Construction Operations; Survey, Design and Consultancy Operations; Manufacturing Operations; Real Estate Operations; and Other Business Operations.

