Chorus Aviation (CHR) PT Lowered to C$8.50 at National Bank Financial

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.01% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s FY2018 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

CHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Friday, August 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

TSE:CHR opened at C$6.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.21. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$6.29 and a 52 week high of C$9.86.

In related news, insider Scott Tapson sold 21,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total transaction of C$163,270.80.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 700 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 15 destinations in the United States.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.