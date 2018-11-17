Chronologic (DAY) Price Reaches $0.85

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded down 32.8% against the dollar. Chronologic has a market cap of $675,530.00 and approximately $4,645.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronologic token can currently be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00015416 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chronologic alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00008697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017826 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00139965 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00224599 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $574.69 or 0.10372464 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00010000 BTC.

Chronologic Token Profile

Chronologic was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,097,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 790,859 tokens. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH.

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.