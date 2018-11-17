CIELO S A/S (CIOXY) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Shares of CIOXY stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.53. The company had a trading volume of 775,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,722. CIELO S A/S has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.99.

CIELO S A/S Company Profile

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. The company is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

