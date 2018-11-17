Citigroup Upgrades Edison International (EIX) to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $59.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $72.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Argus increased their target price on Edison International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edison International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Edison International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.69.

EIX traded up $7.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,828,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,436. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.01. Edison International has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $81.96.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.78%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Edison International by 327.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,136,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $753,705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530,510 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 43.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,836,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,809,000 after buying an additional 2,361,340 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 141.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,793,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,049,000 after buying an additional 1,635,379 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Edison International by 15.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,095,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,028,000 after buying an additional 1,475,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,543,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,931,800,000 after buying an additional 881,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

