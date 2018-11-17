Citigroup Upgrades Subsea 7 (SUBCY) to Buy

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Subsea 7 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of Subsea 7 stock opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.59. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA operates as a seabed-to-surface engineering, construction, and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

