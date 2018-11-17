Clarence A. Davis Sells 300 Shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) Stock

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Director Clarence A. Davis sold 300 shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $10,407.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,086. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TDS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.09. 1,146,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 0.70.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley set a $42.00 price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone & Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 15.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 779,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,722,000 after acquiring an additional 104,852 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 81,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 33.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 624,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,016,000 after acquiring an additional 157,064 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 12.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems in the third quarter worth about $856,000. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and business rate plans.

