ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $4.66 Million Stake in Washington Prime Group Inc (WPG)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 638,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250,400 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Washington Prime Group worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,351,000 after acquiring an additional 27,681 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,923,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 89.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 49,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 23,488 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group during the third quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Washington Prime Group news, CEO Louis G. Conforti bought 16,286 shares of Washington Prime Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,208.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Louis G. Conforti bought 13,857 shares of Washington Prime Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,047.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,229.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Washington Prime Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

WPG opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.75. Washington Prime Group Inc has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $8.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Washington Prime Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.35%.

Washington Prime Group Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

