ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Ladder Capital Corp (LADR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the first quarter worth about $181,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 62.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 26.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Shares of LADR stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 74.92, a current ratio of 74.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $135.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.30%. This is an increase from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.59%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LADR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “$16.11” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Ladder Capital Corp (LADR)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/clarivest-asset-management-llc-reduces-stake-in-ladder-capital-corp-ladr.html.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.