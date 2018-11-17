Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CLNE. BidaskClub upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 741,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,805. Clean Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $476.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $77.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.50 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at $130,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 200.0% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 75,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and provides operation and maintenance services for vehicle fleet customer stations.

