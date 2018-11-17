CME Group Inc (CME) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 78.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,480 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 267.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $184.00 target price on shares of CME Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.77.

CME stock opened at $195.61 on Friday. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $139.04 and a 52-week high of $196.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 113.67% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $904.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total value of $626,038.63. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,519,017.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.30, for a total transaction of $51,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,737.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,572 shares of company stock worth $4,206,309 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

