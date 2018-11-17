CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) Stake Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,260 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.11% of CNO Financial Group worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.14. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $26.47.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.03 million. CNO Financial Group had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

In other news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 17,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $321,517.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen N. David purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,706 shares in the company, valued at $364,561. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

