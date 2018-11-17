Cocrystal Pharma Inc (COCP) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Cocrystal Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:COCP) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,021 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cocrystal Pharma were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma in the second quarter valued at $1,502,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $117,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS COCP opened at $2.84 on Friday. Cocrystal Pharma Inc has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $7.65.

Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, formerly Biozone Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is engaged in developing medicines for use in the treatment of human viral diseases. The Company develops technologies and approaches to create antiviral drug candidates. The Company is developing antiviral therapeutics that inhibit the replication function of a virus, including the ribonucleic acid (RNA)-dependent RNA polymerase enzyme, the helicase enzyme and the NS5A protein of hepatitis C virus (HCV), and the polymerase enzymes of influenza virus and norovirus.

