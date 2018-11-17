Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,671 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 149.4% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 170.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,909 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Nomura raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

CTSH stock opened at $70.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $85.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

In related news, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $26,361.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Middleton sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $33,486.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,697.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,063 shares of company stock valued at $611,427. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

