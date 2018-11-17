Colony Capital Inc (CLNY) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,053 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLNY. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,709,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,070,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,457,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,604,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLNY opened at $6.02 on Friday. Colony Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $674.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.20 million. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Colony Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

