Columbia Property Trust (CXP) Holdings Decreased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 38.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 108.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1,273.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 28.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 37.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

CXP opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.00. Columbia Property Trust has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.86 million. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 0.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

