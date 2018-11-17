Comerica Bank Purchases 9,531 Shares of Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 4.9% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 8.5% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 29,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Enbridge by 15.7% in the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,662,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,123,000 after purchasing an additional 225,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in Enbridge by 27.4% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 28,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB opened at $32.44 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $41.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 132.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

