Comerica Bank Reduces Position in ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in ABIOMED by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in ABIOMED by 5.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in ABIOMED by 24.6% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in ABIOMED by 26.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in ABIOMED by 9.7% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ABMD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ABIOMED from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $396.00 to $496.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.78.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 4,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,753,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael G. Howley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.50, for a total transaction of $4,325,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,954 shares in the company, valued at $21,172,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $319.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 130.52, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.35. ABIOMED, Inc. has a one year low of $186.72 and a one year high of $459.75.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $181.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.41 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Comerica Bank Reduces Position in ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/comerica-bank-reduces-position-in-abiomed-inc-abmd.html.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.