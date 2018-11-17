Comerica Bank Sells 16,675 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 16.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,675 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,222,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,366,000 after purchasing an additional 39,755 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,360,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,754,000 after buying an additional 368,578 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,442,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,321,000 after buying an additional 1,731,506 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 1,593,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,900,000 after buying an additional 28,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,851,000 after buying an additional 119,548 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $818,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,139.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Brent Lewis sold 3,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $189,298.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $55.49 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $59.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Donaldson had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $724.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Donaldson from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Comerica Bank Sells 16,675 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/comerica-bank-sells-16675-shares-of-donaldson-company-inc-dci.html.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.