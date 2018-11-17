Comerica Bank Trims Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,925 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 94,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 52,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 381,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,721,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 44,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter.

SKT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

SKT stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.42.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $124.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

In related news, SVP Carrie A. Warren sold 2,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $48,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,514.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa J. Morrison sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $203,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,479.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 510 different brand name companies.

