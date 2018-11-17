Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Stake Lessened by American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 1.3% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 42,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Comerica by 14.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 4.7% during the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 13,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 7.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Comerica by 1.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMA opened at $81.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.88 and a 52 week high of $102.66.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.72 million. Comerica had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 50.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America set a $109.00 target price on shares of Comerica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.79.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Business Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication.

