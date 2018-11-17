Commonwealth Bank of Australia Lowers Holdings in Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia lessened its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 186,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,657,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,507,000 after buying an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Corning by 5,448.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $32.03 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Corning had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Corning and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other Corning news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,164.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 30,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $1,109,532.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,284,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,892 shares of company stock worth $2,087,018 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

