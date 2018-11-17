Commonwealth Bank of Australia Reduces Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,785 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 2nd quarter worth about $651,425,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1,211.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,855,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,854 shares during the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,454,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,674,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,938,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,222 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $193.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $46.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.92 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 34.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

