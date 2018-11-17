Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $7,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $73.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

WARNING: “Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,349 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/commonwealth-equity-services-llc-buys-1349-shares-of-ishares-msci-eafe-growth-etf-efg.html.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.