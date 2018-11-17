Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 16,806 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,806 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $8,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,061,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,864,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,943,000 after purchasing an additional 484,990 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,943,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 163.2% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 365,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after purchasing an additional 226,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,842,000.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $48.24 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $49.61.

