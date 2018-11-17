Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 3,322 Shares of Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $8,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,026,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

BIDU opened at $186.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61. Baidu Inc has a 12-month low of $177.80 and a 12-month high of $284.22.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $297.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $337.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $313.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group set a $280.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.86.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

