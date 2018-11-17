Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 467,402 Shares of Antero Resources Corp (AR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 1,307.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 503,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,402 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $8,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 6.4% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,013,821 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $106,505,000 after acquiring an additional 359,474 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 50.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 5.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,291,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,585,000 after acquiring an additional 123,866 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 684,704 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard W. Connor sold 6,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $113,896.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,712.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

AR opened at $14.05 on Friday. Antero Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Antero Resources’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

