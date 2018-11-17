Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $7.48 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,262 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,436,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,821,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831,581 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,830,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,746,000 after acquiring an additional 29,161 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,218,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,370,000 after acquiring an additional 236,700 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,757,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,827,000 after acquiring an additional 647,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,468,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,012,000 after acquiring an additional 46,948 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $141.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.47.

VLO opened at $83.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $80.88 and a 52 week high of $126.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

