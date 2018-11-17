Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) in a report released on Friday morning, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHCT. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $29.70. The stock had a trading volume of 138,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,615. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $538.41 million, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 114.18%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 244.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $416.8 million in 91 real estate properties as of June 30, 2018, located in 27 states, totaling approximately 2.1 million square feet.

