Comparing BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (BVXV) & Its Competitors

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ: BVXV) is one of 107 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare BIONDVAX PHARMA/S to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.0% of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIONDVAX PHARMA/S N/A -141.61% -76.42% BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Competitors -5,094.57% -78.76% -25.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIONDVAX PHARMA/S 0 0 0 0 N/A BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Competitors 652 2249 5425 220 2.61

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 40.40%. Given BIONDVAX PHARMA/S’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIONDVAX PHARMA/S’s peers have a beta of 1.64, meaning that their average stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BIONDVAX PHARMA/S N/A -$9.96 million -2.90 BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Competitors $1.02 billion $93.10 million -4.43

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BIONDVAX PHARMA/S. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S peers beat BIONDVAX PHARMA/S on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

