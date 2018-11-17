Comparing BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) & CVR Refining (CVRR)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) and CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust alerts:

6.1% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of CVR Refining shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a beta of -0.48, meaning that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Refining has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and CVR Refining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust 98.84% 13,824.51% 9,815.40% CVR Refining 6.16% 26.00% 14.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and CVR Refining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust $78.19 million 7.42 $77.03 million N/A N/A CVR Refining $5.66 billion 0.42 $88.80 million $0.60 26.92

CVR Refining has higher revenue and earnings than BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and CVR Refining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A CVR Refining 2 4 1 0 1.86

CVR Refining has a consensus target price of $20.60, indicating a potential upside of 27.55%. Given CVR Refining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CVR Refining is more favorable than BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust.

Dividends

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $5.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 20.4%. CVR Refining pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.3%. CVR Refining pays out 600.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

CVR Refining beats BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved reserves were 9.070 million barrels of oil and condensate of which 9.047 million barrels are proved developed reserves; and 0.023 million barrels are proved undeveloped reserves. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust was founded in 1989 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About CVR Refining

CVR Refining, LP operates as an independent petroleum refiner and marketer of transportation fuels in the United States. The company owns and operates a complex full coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas; and a complex crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. It also controls and operates logistics assets, including approximately 570 miles of owned and leased pipelines; approximately 130 crude oil transports; a network of crude oil gathering tank farms; and approximately 6.4 million barrels of owned and leased crude oil storage capacity, as well as approximately 4.6 million barrels of combined refined products and feedstocks storage capacity. In addition, the company owns 170,000 barrels per day pipeline system that transports crude oil from Broome Station facility to Coffeyville refinery; approximately 1.5 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity, which supports the gathering system and Coffeyville refinery; approximately 0.9 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity at Wynnewood refinery; and approximately 1.5 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Cushing, Oklahoma, as well as leases crude oil storage capacity of approximately 2.3 million barrels in Cushing and approximately 0.2 million barrels in Duncan, Oklahoma. CVR Refining GP, LLC operates as the general partner of CVR Refining, LP. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas. CVR Refining, LP is a subsidiary of CVR Energy, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.