Comparing Canadian Zeolite C (CNZCF) and Hecla Mining (HL)

Canadian Zeolite C (OTCMKTS:CNZCF) and Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Canadian Zeolite C and Hecla Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Zeolite C 0 0 0 0 N/A Hecla Mining 0 3 5 0 2.63

Hecla Mining has a consensus target price of $4.63, indicating a potential upside of 79.26%. Given Hecla Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hecla Mining is more favorable than Canadian Zeolite C.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canadian Zeolite C and Hecla Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Zeolite C N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hecla Mining $577.78 million 2.14 -$23.51 million $0.10 25.80

Canadian Zeolite C has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hecla Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Zeolite C and Hecla Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Zeolite C N/A N/A N/A Hecla Mining -5.18% 0.60% 0.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.9% of Hecla Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Hecla Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Hecla Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Canadian Zeolite C does not pay a dividend. Hecla Mining pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Hecla Mining beats Canadian Zeolite C on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Zeolite C

Canadian Zeolite Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for zeolite deposits. The company holds interests in the Bromley Creek Zeolite Project comprising one mineral lease and six mineral claims covering 1,145 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Sun Group Zeolite Project covering 949 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining District of British Columbia, Canada. Its products include Z-Lite Feed Additive, a flowing or anti-caking agent for livestock feeds; Poultry Sense, a bedding additive for poultry houses; Activated Poultry Sense, a natural zeolite and citric acid formula; Horse Sense and Activated Barn Sense, which are bedding additives. The company was formerly known as Canadian Mining Company Inc. and changed its name to Canadian Zeolite Corp. in February 2016. Canadian Zeolite Corp. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers zinc, lead, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders. It owns 100% interests in the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island, Alaska; the Lucky Friday mine located in northern Idaho; the Casa Berardi mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada; and the San Sebastian mine located in the state of Durango, Mexico. The company also owns interests in the Fire Creek mine located primarily in Lander County, Nevada; the Hollister mine located in Elko County, Nevada; and the Midas property located northeast of Winnemucca, Nevada. Hecla Mining Company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

