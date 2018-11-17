Comparing RadioIO (RAIO) & INMARSAT PLC/ADR (IMASY)

RadioIO (OTCMKTS:RAIO) and INMARSAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:IMASY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RadioIO and INMARSAT PLC/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RadioIO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A INMARSAT PLC/ADR $1.40 billion 1.76 $181.70 million N/A N/A

INMARSAT PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than RadioIO.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for RadioIO and INMARSAT PLC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RadioIO 0 0 0 0 N/A INMARSAT PLC/ADR 0 4 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

RadioIO has a beta of 3.56, suggesting that its stock price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INMARSAT PLC/ADR has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RadioIO and INMARSAT PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RadioIO N/A N/A N/A INMARSAT PLC/ADR 8.76% 8.88% 2.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of INMARSAT PLC/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 40.4% of RadioIO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

INMARSAT PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. RadioIO does not pay a dividend.

Summary

INMARSAT PLC/ADR beats RadioIO on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

RadioIO Company Profile

Radioio, Inc. operates an Internet media platform that provides streamed music to targeted audiences. Radioio broadcasts 140 streaming channels, and offers Internet radio services, including customized channels with various genres of music ranging from high-brow classical to acid rock. The company also provides a background music and messaging ecosystem for large franchise businesses and other vertical markets, such as retail, hospitality, and health and wellness. In addition, it offers Radioio live channels that stream live and pre-recorded talk radio content over the Internet to individual customers via advertising. The company was formerly known as ioWorldMedia, Incorporated and changed its name to Radioio, Inc. December 2013. Radioio, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in New York, New York.

INMARSAT PLC/ADR Company Profile

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, US Government, Enterprise, Aviation, and Global Government. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air. The company also offers in-flight voice, data, safety, and cabin connectivity services for business and commercial air transport. It connects to its fleet of 13 satellites using a range of equipment, including global handheld satellite phones and notebook-size broadband Internet devices, as well as specialist terminals and antennas fitted to ships, aircraft, and road vehicles. It serves governments, airlines, the broadcast media industry, the oil and gas industry, the mining and construction industry, and humanitarian aid agencies. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

