Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Position Lifted by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,446 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Concho Resources in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Concho Resources in the third quarter worth about $188,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Concho Resources in the second quarter worth about $203,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Concho Resources in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Concho Resources by 85.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CXO has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, September 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.60.

In related news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total transaction of $343,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,207.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Erick Nelson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $1,473,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,840,750.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $2,376,320. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CXO opened at $138.39 on Friday. Concho Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $123.63 and a 12-month high of $163.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 66.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.27. Concho Resources had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

