Continental (CON) PT Set at €148.60 by Citigroup

Continental (ETR:CON) has been given a €148.60 ($172.79) price objective by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. UBS Group set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €184.00 ($213.95) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €181.15 ($210.64).

Get Continental alerts:

CON stock opened at €135.45 ($157.50) on Thursday. Continental has a fifty-two week low of €186.55 ($216.92) and a fifty-two week high of €257.40 ($299.30).

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.