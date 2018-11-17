Contrasting Anchor Bancorp (ANCB) & Home Financial Bancorp (HWEN)

Anchor Bancorp (NASDAQ:ANCB) and Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.9% of Anchor Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Anchor Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 93.4% of Home Financial Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Anchor Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Anchor Bancorp and Home Financial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchor Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Home Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Anchor Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.29%. Given Anchor Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Anchor Bancorp is more favorable than Home Financial Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Anchor Bancorp and Home Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchor Bancorp 9.07% 7.23% 1.02% Home Financial Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anchor Bancorp and Home Financial Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchor Bancorp $26.35 million 2.43 $2.19 million N/A N/A Home Financial Bancorp N/A N/A $160,000.00 N/A N/A

Anchor Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Home Financial Bancorp.

Dividends

Home Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Anchor Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Anchor Bancorp beats Home Financial Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anchor Bancorp

Anchor Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Anchor Bank that provides various banking products and services in Western Washington. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and multi-family real estate, one-to-four family real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans. The company also offers cash management services. Its investment portfolio consists of mortgage-backed securities, municipal bonds, and mutual funds. The company operates nine full-service banking offices located in Grays Harbor, Thurston, Lewis, and Pierce counties, as well as a loan production office located in King County, Washington. Anchor Bancorp was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Lacey, Washington.

About Home Financial Bancorp

Home Financial Bancorp operates as a holding company for Our Community Bank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and money market deposits; commercial and industrial loans, nonresidential real estate loans, and residential, mobile home and land, and consumer loans. It also provides auto and hazard insurance; and Internet banking services. The company provides banking services primarily in Owen, Putnam, and other counties. Home Financial Bancorp was founded in 1911 and is based in Spencer, Indiana.

