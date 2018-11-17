Contrasting Continental Building Products (CBPX) and Yulong Eco-Materials (YECO)

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) and Yulong Eco-Materials (NASDAQ:YECO) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Continental Building Products alerts:

Continental Building Products has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yulong Eco-Materials has a beta of -2.5, meaning that its stock price is 350% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Continental Building Products and Yulong Eco-Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Building Products 15.10% 21.14% 10.66% Yulong Eco-Materials N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Continental Building Products and Yulong Eco-Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Building Products $489.16 million 2.18 $59.84 million $1.33 21.73 Yulong Eco-Materials $9.51 million 1.29 -$7.42 million N/A N/A

Continental Building Products has higher revenue and earnings than Yulong Eco-Materials.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Yulong Eco-Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Continental Building Products shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Yulong Eco-Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Continental Building Products and Yulong Eco-Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Building Products 0 5 2 0 2.29 Yulong Eco-Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Continental Building Products presently has a consensus target price of $34.14, suggesting a potential upside of 18.14%. Given Continental Building Products’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Continental Building Products is more favorable than Yulong Eco-Materials.

Summary

Continental Building Products beats Yulong Eco-Materials on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Continental Building Products

Continental Building Products, Inc. manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names. Continental Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

About Yulong Eco-Materials

Yulong Eco-Materials Limited manufactures and sells eco-friendly building products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers fly-ash and recycled bricks, ready-mixed concrete products, and recycled aggregates. It also provides construction waste hauling services. It offers its products to the developers of commercial, residential, and infrastructural projects, as well as state-owned and private enterprises; and hauling services to government agencies and private real estate developers. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pingdingshan, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.