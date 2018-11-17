Contrasting Entertainment One (ENTMF) & Genius Brands International (GNUS)

Entertainment One (OTCMKTS:ENTMF) and Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Entertainment One and Genius Brands International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entertainment One 0 1 0 0 2.00 Genius Brands International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Genius Brands International has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 165.49%. Given Genius Brands International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genius Brands International is more favorable than Entertainment One.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Entertainment One and Genius Brands International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entertainment One $1.42 billion 1.64 N/A N/A N/A Genius Brands International $5.33 million 3.87 -$4.90 million N/A N/A

Entertainment One has higher revenue and earnings than Genius Brands International.

Volatility & Risk

Entertainment One has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genius Brands International has a beta of -0.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Entertainment One and Genius Brands International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entertainment One N/A N/A N/A Genius Brands International -113.05% -41.93% -23.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.1% of Genius Brands International shares are held by institutional investors. 60.0% of Genius Brands International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Genius Brands International beats Entertainment One on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entertainment One

Entertainment One Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, production, financing, distribution, and sale of family, television (TV), music, and film content rights across various media worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Family & Brands, Television, and Film. It distributes and sells films on screens in theatres and digitally, on DVDs and Blu-rays, and on TV; develops, produces, and distributes TV content across genres, platforms, and territories; and records, distributes, and licenses albums and songs. The company is also involved in the merchandise sales activities, as well as in the distribution of music and video. Its content rights library includes approximately 80,000 hours of film and television content; and 40,000 music tracks. Entertainment One Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc., a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids. It also develops and produces animated series, such as Llama Llama, SpacePop, Stan Lee's Cosmic Crusaders, and Rainbow Rangers. In addition, the company acts as a licensing agent for Llama Llama. It serves various customers and partners, including broadcasters, consumer products licensees, and retailers. Genius Brands International, Inc. sells its products directly at retail stores or through online retailers. The company was formerly known as Pacific Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Genius Brands International, Inc. in October 2011. Genius Brands International, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

