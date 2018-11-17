Contrasting Evans & Sutherland Computer (ESCC) & FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Evans & Sutherland Computer and FuelCell Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evans & Sutherland Computer 0 0 0 0 N/A FuelCell Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

FuelCell Energy has a consensus target price of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 331.37%. Given FuelCell Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FuelCell Energy is more favorable than Evans & Sutherland Computer.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evans & Sutherland Computer and FuelCell Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evans & Sutherland Computer $30.51 million 0.32 $1.48 million N/A N/A FuelCell Energy $95.67 million 0.83 -$53.90 million ($1.11) -0.77

Evans & Sutherland Computer has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FuelCell Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Evans & Sutherland Computer has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FuelCell Energy has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Evans & Sutherland Computer and FuelCell Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evans & Sutherland Computer 10.24% 78.83% 13.57% FuelCell Energy -36.18% -45.52% -12.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.7% of FuelCell Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Evans & Sutherland Computer shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of FuelCell Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Evans & Sutherland Computer Company Profile

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces. It also produces content for planetariums, schools, science centers, other educational institutions, and entertainment venues; and show content for its own library that it licenses to customers and for specific customer requirements for planetarium and dome theaters. In addition, the company manufactures and installs metal domes with customized optical coatings and acoustical properties that are used for planetarium and dome theaters, and other custom applications; and designs and supplies geometrically complex structures for customized architectural treatments. Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource power plants, a tri-generation distributed hydrogen configuration that generates electricity, heat, and hydrogen for commercial, industrial, government, and utility customers; and fuel cell carbon capture solution for coal or gas-fired power plants. It also develops solid oxide fuel cells for adjacent sub-megawatt applications to the markets for megawatt-class SureSource power plants, as well as energy storage applications. The company serves various markets, such as utilities and independent power producers, industrial and process applications, education and health care, data centers and communication, wastewater treatment, government, and commercial and hospitality. It primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, England, Germany, Canada, and Spain. FuelCell Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

