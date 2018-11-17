Contrasting Lifeway Foods (LWAY) & Trident Brands (TDNT)

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) and Trident Brands (OTCMKTS:TDNT) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lifeway Foods and Trident Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifeway Foods -1.90% -4.39% -3.17% Trident Brands -133.66% N/A -156.34%

Volatility and Risk

Lifeway Foods has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trident Brands has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lifeway Foods and Trident Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifeway Foods $118.89 million 0.39 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A Trident Brands $4.74 million 4.02 -$6.81 million N/A N/A

Lifeway Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Trident Brands.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.5% of Lifeway Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.7% of Lifeway Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Lifeway Foods and Trident Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifeway Foods 0 1 0 0 2.00 Trident Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lifeway Foods presently has a consensus price target of $14.10, indicating a potential upside of 381.23%. Given Lifeway Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lifeway Foods is more favorable than Trident Brands.

Summary

Lifeway Foods beats Trident Brands on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc. produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, BioKefir, and kefir with oats. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products in drinkable, frozen, and freeze dried formats for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in bars and pint-size containers. It sells its products primarily through direct sales force, brokers, and distributors. Lifeway Foods, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Morton Grove, Illinois.

Trident Brands Company Profile

Trident Brands Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on developing branded and private label consumer products and food ingredients. It offers consumer products, including nutritional products and supplements under the Everlast, Brain Armor, and P2N Peak Performance Nutrition brand names; and functional food ingredients under the Oceans Omega brand name. The company holds various banking facilities. It sells its products through retailers. The company was formerly known as Sandfield Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Trident Brands Incorporated in July 2013. Trident Brands Incorporated was founded in 2007 and is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

