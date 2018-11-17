Contrasting Showa Shell Sekiyu KK (SWSKF) and Dawson Geophysical (DWSN)

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) and Showa Shell Sekiyu KK (OTCMKTS:SWSKF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Dawson Geophysical and Showa Shell Sekiyu KK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dawson Geophysical -10.35% -12.60% -10.42% Showa Shell Sekiyu KK N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dawson Geophysical and Showa Shell Sekiyu KK, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dawson Geophysical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Showa Shell Sekiyu KK 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Dawson Geophysical has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Showa Shell Sekiyu KK has a beta of -1.43, indicating that its stock price is 243% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.6% of Dawson Geophysical shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Dawson Geophysical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dawson Geophysical and Showa Shell Sekiyu KK’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dawson Geophysical $157.15 million 0.65 -$31.26 million ($1.37) -3.26 Showa Shell Sekiyu KK $15.91 billion 0.54 N/A N/A N/A

Showa Shell Sekiyu KK has higher revenue and earnings than Dawson Geophysical.

Summary

Dawson Geophysical beats Showa Shell Sekiyu KK on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries. As of December 31, 2017, it operated nine seismic crews consisting of six crews in the United States and three crews in Canada. It operates seismic crews that supply seismic data primarily to companies engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas on land and in land-to-water transition areas. The company also serves the potash mining industry. Dawson Geophysical Company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas with three additional offices in Denison, Houston, and Plano, Texas, as well as in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Denver, Colorado.

Showa Shell Sekiyu KK Company Profile

Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K., an energy company, refines and sells oil products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oil Business and Energy Solution Business. The Oil Business segment engages in the sale of gasoline, diesel, kerosene, and automotive lubricants for service stations; fuel for jets and vessels; and diesel, kerosene, fuel oil, LNG, industrial lubricants, etc. for industry applications, as well as propane gas for home use, auto gas for automobile use, and butane gas for industrial use. This segment is also involved in the production and sale of lubricants and greases; bitumen for road paving and as compounds for construction material products; and mixed xylene, benzene, and propylene, as well as refining and export of oil products primarily diesel. The Energy Solution Business segment manufactures and sells CIS solar panels and systems; produces and supplies electric power; and engages in wholesale and retail sale of electric power, as well as provides development, building, operating, and maintenance services for solar power plants. The company is also involved in the shipping operations; design and construction of oil-related industrial facilities and service stations; sale of automobile parts, and residential and office automation equipment; lease of equipment; operation of depots; city gas business; and insurance agency and shipping brokerage activities. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 3,060 service stations in Japan. The company was formerly known as Rising Sun Petroleum Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. in 1948. Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

