Corporate Travel Management Ltd (CTD) Insider Acquires A$1,562,120.00 in Stock

Corporate Travel Management Ltd (ASX:CTD) insider Jamie Pherous acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$22.32 ($15.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,562,120.00 ($1,107,886.52).

Jamie Pherous also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 9th, Jamie Pherous acquired 115,000 shares of Corporate Travel Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$21.14 ($14.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,430,870.00 ($1,724,021.28).

Shares of CTD traded down A$0.14 ($0.10) during trading hours on Friday, reaching A$22.76 ($16.14). 468,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. Corporate Travel Management Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$18.86 ($13.38) and a fifty-two week high of A$26.34 ($18.68).

Corporate Travel Management Company Profile

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travel Services Australia and New Zealand, Travel Services North America, Travel Services Asia, and Travel Services Europe.

