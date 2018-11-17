CorVel Co. (CRVL) Major Shareholder Sells $844,037.62 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 13,217 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $844,037.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,036,444 shares in the company, valued at $449,347,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 9th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 2,200 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $141,240.00.

On Monday, November 12th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 12,484 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $807,465.12.

On Monday, November 5th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 5,727 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $351,351.45.

On Wednesday, November 7th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 18,085 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $1,134,291.20.

On Monday, October 1st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,213 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $193,133.43.

On Wednesday, September 26th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 2,242 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $134,923.56.

On Friday, September 28th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,135 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $248,844.30.

On Monday, September 24th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,133 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $189,295.86.

On Friday, September 21st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 100 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $6,010.00.

On Wednesday, September 19th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,452 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $208,397.24.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $65.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.54. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $46.45 and a 52-week high of $67.10.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 121,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 137,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

